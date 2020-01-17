Date announced for Inch National School open evening

Inch National School, Bouladuff, The Ragg, Thurles, co Tipperary, will host the school open evening on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6.30 to 7.30pm.

Parents and children are invited along to enrol for September 2020, view the school's facilities and meet the staff.



Please contact the school for a prospectus:

Tel: 0504 51553

Email: inchns@gmail.com

Web: www.inchns.ie