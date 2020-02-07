Tipperary Museum of Hidden History 'a state-of-the-art visitor experience'

Tipperary Museum of Hidden History is a state-of-the-art visitor experience in the centre of Clonmel, County Tipperary, in the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East.

This new Museum brings Tipperary’s rich hidden history vividly to life through characters, stories and one of the largest museum collections in Ireland.

Expect to be surprised and intrigued by what you find. Immerse yourself in stories of castles and conquests, courage, superstition, murder, and death.

Explore tales of two worlds, from rural life in 19th century Tipperary to the Big Houses on the Suir Valley. Come face-to-face (literally) with Oliver Cromwell. Learn about one man and his boat, and meet a host of heroes from the world of sports and entertainment such as Maurice Davin, Tom Kiely, Lena Rice, Frank Patterson, Mick Delahunty and Tommy O’Brien.

This multi-sensory experience is a must-see on your journey into Ireland’s Ancient East.

Hear stories of murders, murderers and innocent men hanged

Learn about life in times past

Marvel at one of Ireland’s largest hoards of gold coins

Check out some surprising sporting records and explore a world of entertainment

Lie down in the creepy coffin and feel how clammy a body in a suitcase is.

The elegant 18th century town of Clonmel, with its still earlier medieval walls, is a perfect base to explore Ireland’s Ancient East. Clonmel is beautifully situated in the lush green landscapes of Ireland’s Golden Vale, on the banks of the Suir River with the Comeragh Mountains rearing to the south.

The town retains much of its original 18th century atmosphere and elegant streetscape with a fascinating history, a vibrant arts and culture calendar, successful festivals, and excellent accommodation and services.

The Rock of Cashel, Cahir Castle and Ormond Castle are on your doorstep, while the medieval cities of Kilkenny and Waterford are less than an hour away. Come see for yourself.

Tipperary Museum of Hidden History is a designated museum by the National Museum of Ireland and has full accreditation in the Museum Standards Programme for Ireland (MSPI). It is located at Mick Delahunty Square, Clonmel.

Opening times

Tuesday to Saturday 10am-4.30pm

Closed Sunday, Monday and bank holidays.

Contact

Telephone 0761 06 5252, email: museum@tipperarycoco.ie and visit www.hiddenhistory.ie.