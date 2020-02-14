Shanahan's Centra in Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary is best store in Ireland!

Shanahan’s Centra Borrisoleigh has been named the best convenience store in Ireland, scooping the award for 2020.

The store received the much-coveted accolade at the Centra National Conference, which took place at the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.

Owners Marie and Sean Shanahan received the award from Martin Kelleher, Managing Director of Centra, Dan Curtin, Centra Sales Director and JF Michel, Account Director of Three Business, competition sponsors.

As part of the competitive process, retail consultant Dr Alan Collins audited Centra stores throughout Ireland, with each participating store assessed for its range, quality, customer service, hygiene, service offering and local community involvement.

Receiving the awards, the Shanahans paid tribute to the team at Centra Borrisoleigh and acknowledged that their enthusiasm and dedication were determining factors in the Tipperary store being selected as Convenience Store of the Year for 2020.

“It is a great honour to accept these awards on behalf of all our hard-working and dedicated staff members at Centra Borrisoleigh. Receiving this recognition would not have happened without our team and it is great to see their efforts rewarded. They are a super team of professionals who constantly strive for the best service, healthy convenience offering and value for money to our customers,” they said.

Commenting on the award winners, competition judge Dr Alan Collins said: “You can sense passion at Centra Borrisoleigh. There’s something about the store that makes it so special. Perhaps it is how it is always a delight to engage with owners who are passionate about their stores, colleagues, customers and communities, which is in abundance at the Borrisoleigh store. The unique shopping experience starts when you step foot in the door as you are greeted by the best quality fresh food. It is the type of store everybody should have and want in their communities. Congrats to Shanahan’s Centra on this great achievement.