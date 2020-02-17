SPONSORED CONTENT
Tipperary GAA Clubs Draw - February 2020
February 2020 Draw
(Held Friday, February 7 in Byrne's Taverns, Church Street, Emly, with Emly GAA Club)
Prize Draw No. Name Club
1 Skoda Fabia / Renault Clio or €15,000 N411 MARK HICKEY MOYLE ROVERS
2 Holiday or €5,000 C807 THOMAS & RITA FANNING MOYCARKEY BORRIS
3 €5,000 Lotto Jackpot NO WINNER 9, 14, 23, 25
4 €2,000.00 E263 MICHAEL SHEEHY JR BALLINA
5 €1,000.00 J850 DEBBIE FITZPATRICK CLERIHAN
6 €1,000.00 J057 JOHN O'DWYER MOYLE ROVERS
7 €1,000.00 J695 MICHAEL O'HALLORAN BURGESS
8 €1,000.00 M253 PIERCE O'LOUGHLIN CARRICK DAVINS
9 €1,000.00 J441 JOHN EGAN NEWCASTLE
10 €1,000.00 L707 GUS MOLUMBY THURLES GAELS
11 €500.00 H540 AMBROSE O'CONNELL TIPP NEW YORK
12 €500.00 J973 KATHLEEN BUTLER NENAGH EIRE OG
13 €500.00 D888 PATRICK MAHER MOYCARKEY BORRIS
14 €500.00 S948 DR. LIAM MEAGHER KILLENAULE
15 €500.00 J870 VAL NEEDHAM JR GRANGEMOCKLER
16 €500 (1st Prom) PAT & JOAN O'CONNOR MOYLE ROVERS
17 €400 (2nd Prom) JOHN HACKETT MOYCARKEY BORRIS
18 €300 (3rd Prom)
19 €200 (4th Prom) MICHAEL SHEEHY BALLINA
20 €200 (Conf) B998 MICHAEL BROWNE CAPPAWHITE
21 €200 (Conf) E941 PADDY O'BRIEN ARRAVALE ROVERS
22 €200 (Conf) P088 OLIVER CARR SEAN TREACY'S
23 €200 (Conf) M516 BENNY & DEIRDRE DUDLEY GOLDEN- KILFEACLE
24 €200 (Conf) P646 JOHN BUCKLEY SOLOHEAD
25 €200 (Conf) Q380 NOREEN PETERS ROCKWELL ROVERSS
26 €200 (Conf) A792 MICHAEL O'GORMAN BALLYPOREEN
27 €200 (Conf) R266 STELLA AHERNE CLERIHAN
€200 (Conf) S950 SEAN HENNESSY EMLY
28 €200 (Conf) H188 ANASTACIA HORAN Carrick Swans
29 €200 (Co-Ord) T.F. STAPLETON BORRISOLEIGH
30 €200 (Co-Ord) JOHN MORRISSEY GALTEE ROVERS
