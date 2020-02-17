Tipperary GAA Clubs Draw - February 2020

For your chance to win some of the amazing prizes below, worth up to One million Euros, please join our monthly draw. You’ve got to be in it to win it!



Tipperary GAA Members Draw 2019/2020

February 2020 Draw

(Held Friday, February 7 in Byrne's Taverns, Church Street, Emly, with Emly GAA Club)

Prize Draw No. Name Club

1 Skoda Fabia / Renault Clio or €15,000 N411 MARK HICKEY MOYLE ROVERS

2 Holiday or €5,000 C807 THOMAS & RITA FANNING MOYCARKEY BORRIS

3 €5,000 Lotto Jackpot NO WINNER 9, 14, 23, 25

4 €2,000.00 E263 MICHAEL SHEEHY JR BALLINA

5 €1,000.00 J850 DEBBIE FITZPATRICK CLERIHAN

6 €1,000.00 J057 JOHN O'DWYER MOYLE ROVERS

7 €1,000.00 J695 MICHAEL O'HALLORAN BURGESS

8 €1,000.00 M253 PIERCE O'LOUGHLIN CARRICK DAVINS

9 €1,000.00 J441 JOHN EGAN NEWCASTLE

10 €1,000.00 L707 GUS MOLUMBY THURLES GAELS

11 €500.00 H540 AMBROSE O'CONNELL TIPP NEW YORK

12 €500.00 J973 KATHLEEN BUTLER NENAGH EIRE OG

13 €500.00 D888 PATRICK MAHER MOYCARKEY BORRIS

14 €500.00 S948 DR. LIAM MEAGHER KILLENAULE

15 €500.00 J870 VAL NEEDHAM JR GRANGEMOCKLER

16 €500 (1st Prom) PAT & JOAN O'CONNOR MOYLE ROVERS

17 €400 (2nd Prom) JOHN HACKETT MOYCARKEY BORRIS

18 €300 (3rd Prom)

19 €200 (4th Prom) MICHAEL SHEEHY BALLINA

20 €200 (Conf) B998 MICHAEL BROWNE CAPPAWHITE

21 €200 (Conf) E941 PADDY O'BRIEN ARRAVALE ROVERS

22 €200 (Conf) P088 OLIVER CARR SEAN TREACY'S

23 €200 (Conf) M516 BENNY & DEIRDRE DUDLEY GOLDEN- KILFEACLE

24 €200 (Conf) P646 JOHN BUCKLEY SOLOHEAD

25 €200 (Conf) Q380 NOREEN PETERS ROCKWELL ROVERSS

26 €200 (Conf) A792 MICHAEL O'GORMAN BALLYPOREEN

27 €200 (Conf) R266 STELLA AHERNE CLERIHAN

€200 (Conf) S950 SEAN HENNESSY EMLY

28 €200 (Conf) H188 ANASTACIA HORAN Carrick Swans

29 €200 (Co-Ord) T.F. STAPLETON BORRISOLEIGH

30 €200 (Co-Ord) JOHN MORRISSEY GALTEE ROVERS