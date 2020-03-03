Sheppard Opticians - Serving Tipperary and beyond for more than 35 years

Sheppard Opticians is a local company that has served the optical / eye care needs of the public for over 35 years in Tipperary and surrounding counties. We have three practices based in Nenagh, Thurles and Roscrea.

Our friendly and professional staff are ready to meet and discuss your optical requirements and with a wide range of spectacle frames for adults and children on display in all our branches we have something to suit all styles and tastes. We carry a range of designer glasses and sun glasses which can also be viewed in store.

An eye examination is required to determine overall eye health and diagnose/monitor conditions. A regular eye exam is recommended so conditions can be diagnosed and treated. An eye examination can be booked by contacting us or making an appointment in the practice.

Our main services include eye examinations, contact lens fitting's, fundus photography, OCT (optical coherence tomography) and behavioral optometry.

Contact one of our offices to make an appointment:

Nenagh: 55 Pearse st, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary (067) 31009

Email: nenagh@ sheppardopticians.ie

Thurles: 20 Liberty Sq, Thurles, Co. Tipperary (0504) 22706

Email: thurles@ sheppardopticians.ie

Roscrea: Castle St, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary (0505) 22458

Email: roscrea@ sheppardopticians.ie

Website: www.sheppardopticians.ie

Facebook: @sheppardopticiansie