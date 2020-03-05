Snapshots winner Kathleen collects her prize

Snapshots winner Kathleen Burke is pictured with Aisling Kennedy from the Tipperary Star / TipperaryLive.ie advertising department as she collected her amazing prize of €500 worth of vouchers from our very generous sponsors: Aisling Health & Beauty, Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Sheppard Opticians, Tipperary County Museum, Murphy & Ryan Motor Factors.

Kathleen submitted a photograph of her children meeting Archbishop Clifford which was taken in 1986.

We have a huge response to the competition and would like to thank everybody who entered, voted and our sponsors for their very generous prize.