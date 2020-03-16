Tipperary Training Initiative making important 'Connections'

Making Connections South Tipperary is a Local Training Initiative (LTI) that offers training opportunities and support for adults who have experienced difficulties with substance/alcohol misuse, associated mental health difficulties and/or homelessness.

Making Connections originated in Waterford city ten years ago, as a response to the educational needs of the homeless community.

There are now three Making Connections in Ireland, with the South Tipperary programme being in operation for the last ten years.

Making Connections aims to re-introduce participants back into education and delivers QQI Level 3 training in a holistic, learner centred approach within a community setting.

Learners attend on a flexible part-time basis and take part in a variety of modules leading to a Major Award in Employability Skills.

Participants are referred to the programme through a variety of local agencies and services such as drug counsellors, community-based drugs workers, probation services, women’s refuge, homeless services and mental health services.

These services offer vital support and back up to learners that are engaged on the programme. This ensures that each individual is fully supported whilst engaged, which in turn, aids the educational process.

The programme is funded by Tipperary ETB (TETB) and managed by Waterford and South Tipperary Community Youth Service (WSTCYS). It is based in The Wilderness Youth and Community Centre and is staffed by two part-time workers, Jenny Ryan Co-ordinator and Deirdre Matassa Assistant Coordinator.

If this programme is of interest to you or if you would like further information please contact Jenny Ryan on 086-7716289 or email mcsouthtipperary @wstcys.ie