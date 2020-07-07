JOB ALERT: Primary school secretary required for Loughmore NS

Primary School Secretary Required for Loughmore NS, Loughmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

The Board of Management invites applications for the position of school secretary for the school calendar year (15 hours per week - 3 per school day) with a degree of flexibility. The position is subject to a 4-month probationary period and satisfactory Garda Vetting.

The ideal candidate should have the following key skills and competencies:

• Excellent command of English

• A minimum level 5 QQI/FETAC qualification or equivalent

• A minimum of 3 years’ experience in office / secretarial work

• Strong organisational skills ensuring good record keeping and adherence to school procedures and policies.

• Competency in maintaining financial accounts and FSSU reporting.

• Excellent word processing, Excel and IT skills.

• Proven ability to initiate, plan and work on own initiative

• Proven ability to work in a team environment with staff

• Excellent communication, interpersonal skills and ICT skills

• Discretion and GDPR compliance essential

• Child Safeguarding essential

• Proven experience with specific school software and databases, payroll, banking online, Office 365 and ROS desirable.

• Experience working in a child centered environment.

Forward letter of application, CV and the names and contact details of a minimum of two referees by email to secretarypositionLNS@gmail.com by Wednesday July 22, 2020.

Please mark the email as Secretary Application.

Canvassing will disqualify. Website: Loughmorens.ie