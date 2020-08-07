Inspirational wedding viewing days at Anner Country House Hotel & Gardens

Your love story begins at the Anner Hotel where couples don’t just imagine their wedding, they make their dream day happen.

By appointment only, couples are invited to attend Wedding Viewing Days at the Hotel on Friday August 7 and Saturday August 8 to experience all that this beautiful wedding venue has to offer.

The Anner Hotel is delighted to welcome all newly engaged couples, or those of you who may have had to postpone wedding planning for a little while, to their next Viewing Days, on the August 7 & 8 from 12-6pm each day.

This is your opportunity to meet with Deirdre Crowe, Wedding Manager and all the team, and view the stunning Ballroom and charming Hotel.

When meeting with Deirdre and the Team, prospective couples will gain an insight into the hospitality, friendliness, efficiency and excellent personal service that the Anner Hotel Thurles is renowned for.

Appointments are personal 1 to 1 appointments and as such are the perfect opportunity to get answers to all your wedding related questions, including how to turn your dream wedding into reality with their fantastic offering of wonderful wedding packages.

Don’t forget there is limited availability, and viewing is by appointment only. To make an appointment or to find out more information, please contact Deirdre on events@annerhotel.ie, or call: 0504 21799.

The Anner Country House Hotel & Gardens, Dublin Rd., Thurles, Co Tipperary. E41X789. www.annerhotel.ie