Job Alert: Fogarty Monumental in Templemore are hiring

A position has arisen at Fogarty Monumental in Templemore.

The company are currently recruiting for a general operative. This position could suit those looking for a full-time or part-time role.

The position will suit somebody who:

- Likes outdoor work
- Is physically fit
- Is able to work on one's own initiative
- Has some knowledge of light construction work
- Has a full C or C1 license

To apply call 086-8346030 or email: fogartymonumentalworks@yahoo.co.uk