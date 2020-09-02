Job Alert: Fogarty Monumental in Templemore are hiring
A position has arisen at Fogarty Monumental in Templemore.
The company are currently recruiting for a general operative. This position could suit those looking for a full-time or part-time role.
The position will suit somebody who:
- Likes outdoor work
- Is physically fit
- Is able to work on one's own initiative
- Has some knowledge of light construction work
- Has a full C or C1 license
To apply call 086-8346030 or email: fogartymonumentalworks@yahoo.co.uk
