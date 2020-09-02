Job Alert: Fogarty Monumental in Templemore are hiring

A position has arisen at Fogarty Monumental in Templemore.

The company are currently recruiting for a general operative. This position could suit those looking for a full-time or part-time role.

The position will suit somebody who:

- Likes outdoor work

- Is physically fit

- Is able to work on one's own initiative

- Has some knowledge of light construction work

- Has a full C or C1 license

To apply call 086-8346030 or email: fogartymonumentalworks@yahoo.co.uk