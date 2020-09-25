Network Ireland Tipperary honour 2020 award winners

Network Ireland Tipperary held its first ever virtual awards ceremony on Friday, August 28 with an online Zoom party.

Nominees were celebrated and amongst much pomp and online ceremony, the award winners were announced by the President of Network Ireland Tipperary Geraldine Jones.

Geraldine has led Network Ireland Tipperary throughout 2020 in an unprecedented year of business challenges and fostered an environment of support throughout all members.

Geraldine said: “2020 has been a year of unprecedented challenges and I’ve never felt more proud to be involved with Network Ireland and the incredible women within our group here in Tipperary. We have supported each other and encouraged the power within to see our businesses not only survive but thrive during this time. I would like to thank Leo Tipperary and AIB for their continued support and wish the very best of luck to our five Tipperary Finalists in the Network Ireland National Awards Ceremony on October 2.”

Geraldine enlisted the advice of respected local businesswomen to judge the applications. The judges were impressed with the calibre of businesswoman in Co Tipperary. The judges were Mary Ryan, Local Enterprise Office Tipperary; Mary Rogan, AIB & Nicki Hoyne, My Shining Armour.

Network Ireland Tipperary has been supported by the Local Enterprise Office Tipperary and AIB during 2020 and Network Ireland Tipperary looks forward to continuing the relationship going forward.

The Winners of the 2020 Network Ireland Tipperary Businesswoman of the Year Awards were:

Online Business Transformation and Power Within Champion – Marian Kennedy, ANewMum

Marian Kennedy recognised a gap in the market for post-partum care and hygiene products for new mothers after the birth of her first baby. Marian took the opportunity and developed her company PPR Healthcare Ltd. PPR stands for Post Partum Relief and the company trades under the name of ANewMum.

Business Innovation – Marie-Therese Walker, MTW Jewellery

Marie-Therese Walker (MTW Jewellery) is a goldsmith and jewellery designer that specialises in bespoke jewellery design. MTW is an advocate for Fairtrade, sustainability and ethically sourced materials. Their design clinic is based in Nenagh and also available online at www.mtwjewellery.com.

Emerging New Business – Laura Bourke, Aspire Recruitment Limited

Laura Bourke founded Aspire Recruitment Limited in January 2018. Headquartered in the Mid-West, Aspire Recruitment provides professional recruitment services to organisations of various sizes throughout the region and beyond.

Solo Businesswoman – Susan Ryan, Susan Ryan Travel Counsellor

Based in Nenagh, Susan Ryan runs her own travel business under the Travel Counsellors Ireland Franchise. Susan provides a bespoke and personalised one to one service where she tailors every trip to suit each client at a time that suits them.

Transformative Employee – Aileen Delaney, Sys Wealth & Financial Planners

SYS Wealth & Financial Planners is an award-winning financial advice business, headquartered in Nenagh.

To become a member of Network Ireland Tipperary, email your name and contact phone number to tipperary@network ireland.ie. The finalists are through to the National Awards being held online on Friday, October 2 . To attend email tipperary@network ireland.ie.