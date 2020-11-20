'We need people to continue to support local' says Showgrounds Shopping Centre manager

For many retailers all over the country, click, call and collect services have become a vital lifeline allowing them to continue operating under the current government restrictions, including retailers at Showgrounds Shopping Centre Clonmel.

Under the initial lockdown in April only five stores were able to open in the Showgrounds. However the intervening months has allowed remaining stores to adapt their retail plan with 10 businesses continuing to operate under the current Level 5 restrictions.

“Click and collect services have been huge for many retailers. Shops have adapted in line with the restrictions so it’s very positive to see local shoppers out supporting them,” says Showgrounds Shopping Centre Manager Paul Blanche who joined the team in 2019.

Prior to taking on the role in Clonmel, Mr Blanche worked in management with Primark, helping to roll out the expansion of the high street retailer in Europe.

Mr Blanche, who is also the Director of Strategy with County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce, says it is vital that consumers spend locally as much as possible, especially in the run up to Christmas.

“Retailers are doing their best under the circumstances. A lot of our shops are now set up for click and collect, call and collect and delivery or takeaway. Business has been strong but we need people to continue to support local.”

Essential retailers currently open includes the following stores: M&S (food hall), Dealz, Iceland, McCauley Pharmacy, The Gourmet Butcher, Easons (essential stationery only) and Tech Mac (repairs).

Selected restaurants remain open for takeaway service including Costa and M&S Café while shops offering click and collect include M&S, Argos, A& E Jewellers, Name It and Hale. Additional call & collect services are running in Golden Discs – Thursday to Saturday 9am to 5pm.

Call them on 052 61 87800, email Clonmel@goldendiscs.ie or DM them on Facebook.

For more information visit showgrounds.ie or check out Showgrounds Shopping Centre Clonmel on Facebook.