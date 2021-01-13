Sponsored Content: Doran Oil are hiring now!

Doran Oil, your local home heating and oil supplier are now hiring for the following positions.

• Fuel tank driver

Applications must have Full Clean Drivers Licence Hazchem Licence, Up-to-date CPC, Maintenance Experience and good communication skills. Required to carry out duties as assigned by office. Driving experience required.

• Account/ business manager

Applications must have Accountancy Background. Knowledge of Accounts Software, Thesaurus/BrightPay Payroll. Excellent administration and communication skills.

Responsible for planning, directing and overseeing the day to day running of the business. Opportunity for person with ambition and energy to drive forward an expanding business. Experience essential.

Send CV to office@doranoil.ie. Closing date January 29, 2021. Canvassing will disqualify.