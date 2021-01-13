Sponsored content: Tim Looby Accountants recruiting a Practice Accountant

Tim Looby Accountants Thurles are currently recruiting for a Practice Accountant.

The Key Functions of the role include: preparation of sole trader accounts, preparation of statutory accounts for limited companies, calculation and filing of corporation tax, income tax, VAT, RCT returns, dealing with ongoing client queries via phone, email, zoom and meetings and working to CRO and Tax deadlines.

Experience and skills required include: a minimum 2+ years relevant practice experience, ACCA or CPA qualified or part qualified considered.

The ideal candidate will have experience of using Relate, Sage Accounts Production and have experience using Excel, Outlook and Word. The successful candidate should also possess the ability to work under their own initiative.

Salary is based on qualifications and experience of candidate.

To apply please send CV to fintanmoore@tla.ie

Tim Looby Accountants

Statutory Auditors. CPA Ireland member firm

Contact number:0504 23550

Email: reception@tla.ie