Sponsored content: North Tipperary Development Company are hiring!

North Tipperary Development Company invites applications for the following positions:

• Traveller Programme Coordinator – Full Time.

• Safe House Support Worker (Ascend Domestic Abuse Service for Women) – Part Time.

Traveller Programme Coordinator

With responsibility for the management, delivery and development of the Traveller Programme in North Tipperary.

The successful candidate will have:

• A recognised third level qualification in Community Development, Health Promotion, or a

related field

• A minimum of 3 years’ experience working in the Community & Voluntary Sector

• A minimum of 2 years’ experience managing people in a working environment

This post is funded by the HSE. Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Please contact receptionHO@ntdc.ie for a job description and application form. Completed application forms should be returned to: mmurray@ntdc.ie by 5pm, Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Safe House Support Worker

With the responsibility for the set up and operation of a Safe House. The role will entail providing accommodation support to women and children resident in our Safe House.

The successful candidate will have:

• A recognised third level qualification in a related field, and

•Have at least 2 years’ experience in either domestic violence/ homelessness serviced/community work/social work.

This post is funded by Tusla on a once-off basis initially for 2021. This is a fixed term contract initially until December 31, 2021. For application form please email kmaher@ntdc.ie

Completed applications should be returned by email to kmaher@ntdc.ie to reach us by 5pm Friday, February 5 2021. Short-listing of candidates may apply.

North Tipperary Development Company is an equal opportunities employer.