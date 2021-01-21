Sponsored content: Gaelscoil Bhríde NS open now for September 2021 enrolments

Gaelscoil Bhríde are currently accepting enrolments for September 2021. You may enrol your child by visiting our website www.gaelscoildurlas.ie and filling out the online application form or by emailing the principal directly at oifig@gaelscoildurlas.ie.

Is scoil lán Ghaeilge sinn atá suite i mbaile Dhúrlais Éile. Freastlaímid ar mhuintir an bhaile mhóir chomh maith leis an limistéar mághuaird. Múintear na hábhair ar fad, seachas Béarla, trí mheán na Gaeilge agus is í an Ghaeilge gnáth theanga na scoile.

Bíonn na páistí tumtha sa teanga agus dá bharr sin faigheann said máistreacht air an-luath ina saol scoile.

We are an Irish-medium school, located in Thurles town. We provide an education through Irish to the town of Thurles and the surrounding area. All subjects, except English are taught through the medium of Irish and Gaeilge is the language of communication in the school.

The pupils are immersed in the language from the first day, gaining mastery from a very early age. This fluency & bilingualism has many far reaching benefits including making it easier to learn additional languages.



Sport

Sport is central to life in Gaelscoil Bhríde. All pupils from junior infants to 6th class, are given the opportunity to participate in a wide range of sports. These range from hurling, camogie, gaelic football, spike ball to boxercise, gymnastics, athletics, tag rugby, soccer.

STEM

We have been working hard promoting and developing our STEM (Science, Technology,Engineering & maths) curriculum. WE were a pilot school in the in the NCCA Primary Schools Coding Iniative, introducing coding to all classes from infants to sixth. We were honoured to represent Ireland in launching European Week of Code this year.

Creative Movement & Dance

A qualified dance teacher comes to the school and teaches dance and Creative Movement.