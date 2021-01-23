Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Abbey Nurseries Thurles require general operatives on a part time basis (with possibility of full time). Applicants must be energetic, hardworking and able to work as part of a team. See page 59 of this week's Tipperary Star for further details.

• A part-time bookkeeping/ accounts assistant is required in the Thurles area. See page 59 of this week's Tipperary Star for further details.

• Rossmore Engineering are recruiting for the following positions: Experienced Spray Painter and Welder Fabricator. See page 59 of this week's Tipperary Star for further details.

• Premier Insurances require a Farm Insurance Advisor. See page 59 of this week's Tipperary Star for further details.

• T Buckley Engineering Services Ltd require Apprentice Pipe Fitters/ Welders for site work installations. See page 59 of this week's Tipperary Star for further details.

• Tim Looby Accountants are hiring a Practice Accountant. See page 59 of this week's Tipperary Star for further details.

• North Tipperary Development Programme invites applications for the following positions:

- Safe House Support Worker (part-time)

- Traveller Programme Coordinator (full-time)

See page 58 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details on all positions.

• Chadwicks Clonmel are hiring a department supervisor. See page 58 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week's edition of the Tipperary Star.