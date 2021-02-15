DH Ryan Architects celebrating 20 years in business

Celebrating 20 years in business this year, DH Ryan Architects is a thriving family practice owned and run by brothers Donal and Hugh Ryan.

After studying and working in the UK, their dream was always to return home to Thurles and establish a practice. The Ryan brothers have deep roots in their hometown of Thurles, home for 3 previous generations of the Ryan family.

The first of the Ryans to settle in Thurles was Hugh Ryan who established himself as a Funeral Director in 1878.

He operated out of his premises in West Gate which is now partly where the brothers have their offices, they are back where it all began for the Ryans in Thurles over 140 years ago.

One project they completed in 2016 that has further strengthened their connection with the town was the new Funeral Home on Slievenamon Road for their familys undertaking business, now under management of the fourth generation of Ryans.

Although based in offices at No.1 Liberty Square, DH Ryan Architects services are in demand all over the country.

Nevertheless, designing buildings around their hometown is what they enjoy the most.

Working within their community with people they know or will develop lasting friendships with is what makes being in Thurles so special for them. Most of their work is secured through word of mouth so they have benefitted from the trust built by their attention to each client over the years.

Building a dream house or extension, improving accessibility, reducing a building's carbon footprint - no job is the same for Donal and Hugh and each client comes with unique challenges.

They believe that creativity, flare and originality must be balanced with a consideration for the client's needs, taste and budget.

They will happily impress on every client the belief that a well designed environment will dramatically transform the way you live, feel and operate in your everyday life.

Donal and Hugh wish to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the people of Thurles and surrounding areas for choosing to work with them over the last 20 years. Looking forward to the next 20 now!

DH Ryan Architects, 1 Liberty Square, Thurles.

Certified Passive House Designers and Grade 3 Conservation Architects. Members of the RIAI and RIBA. Specialists in the design of house refurbishments, extensions and new builds.

Website - www.dhryan.ie

Email - donal@dhryan.ie

Phone - 0504 28850