Thurles Hardware Ltd are hiring!

Thurles Hardware Ltd, Stradavoher, Thurles are recruiting for a full time customer service/ sales assistant to join their team.

The ideal candidate will be friendly, have an engaging personality, be helpful and polite and be physically fit. Full clean, valid drivers licence is essential. Previous experience in sales of heating, plumbing, tiles, bathrooms or hardware is an advantage.

Duties include:

• Customer service and sales assistance at counter.

• Performing day to day shop floor activities.

• Making deliveries, receiving goods, stores.

Apply today to become part of a busy dedicated team. Send CV to: Thurles Hardware Ltd, Stradavoher, Thurles, Co.Tipperary or email thurleshardware@gmail.com on or before March 5, 2021.