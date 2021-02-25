Markaye Contracts: From new build and design to renovations and extensions

Established in 2007 in Bweeng, Mallow, Co. Cork, Markaye Contracts Limited is a dynamic and progressive building contracts company, with services ranging from new home build and design, to commercial and residential renovations and extensions.

Our company has expanded and grown through the years, opening a new office in Thurles, Co. Tipperary in 2018.

Working within the private and commercial sectors with a highly qualified team, we embrace every job with dedication and professionalism, introducing new or improved methods of craftsmanship while retaining the core ethos of the construction industry. We cover the following:

New Home Build & Design

Building a new home is an exciting and challenging process but very rewarding. We are confident and comfortable liaising with the clients Architectural team but we can also facilitate this service if required. Working within clear timelines and budgets, communication and transparency with our clients is of paramount importance.

Extension

The construction of single or double story house extension can provide a wealth of benefits to a home. Our team has completed several extensions ranging from sun rooms to double story builds.

Renovation

We have extensive experience with home renovation’s and remodelling. Improving or rejuvenating the kitchen, bathroom and other areas in your home can bring new life and functionality to an outdated and jaded house.

Bathroom Adaptations

We specialise in bathroom adaptations adhering to the clients needs and specifications. The combination of Health & Safety requirements, with a contemporary modern finish, leads to a user friendly and aesthetically pleasing adapted bathroom.

Bathroom Remodelling

Converting or renovating the main bathroom or WC in your home, with a classic or modern theme, adds comfort, luxury and value to your property.

Roofing

Our expert team are available for all your roofing needs, from new builds to renovations and extensions.

Flooring

A magnificent example of the exquisite craftsmanship of our fully qualified and experienced carpenters.

Civil Maintenance

Our team performs a number of key maintenance services for numerous Wind Farms nationwide.

Contact details: Markaye Contracts Ltd. Tower Business Park, Loughtagalla, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

+353 (0)504 20460

www.markayecontracts.com