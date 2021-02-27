An Tánaiste announces Local Enterprise Week events for Tipperary businesses

An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar T.D. has launched the full programme of events for Local Enterprise Week, which is taking place online from Monday, March 1 to Friday, March 5.

More than 200 virtual events are planned by the Local Enterprise Offices around the country, including Local Enterprise Office Tipperary, and these include training workshops, information webinars and masterclasses with entrepreneurs and experts, designed to help Ireland’s small businesses and those looking to start a new business in 2021.

Organised by Local Enterprise Office Tipperary and supported by Enterprise Ireland and Tipperary County Council, this year’s theme is ‘Making It Happen.’

Common topics across the week include starting a new business, resilience and recovery, the green economy, becoming ‘leaner’, exploring new markets, doing business online and the new trading relationship with the UK.

For the first time, Local Enterprise Week also includes ten ‘Spotlight’ events and these are open to every business across the country.

Highlights from Local Enterprise Week are expected to include: A briefing from Grace Binchy, Bord Bia on the latest food trends, hear from clinical psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy on how to build resilience in strange times.

LEAN specialist Allyson Hyland will talk about how LEAN principles can increase productivity in your business as well as webinars on managing your online business, all you need to know about Podcasting, Google Ads and a Start Your Own Business Bootcamp.

The week will conclude with a celebration of women in business to mark international women’s day with guest speaker, Cahir native Dee Ahearn, CEO of the internationally know Barretstown charity.

An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar T.D. is officially opening Local Enterprise Week at the first Spotlight event, the Green for Micro launch on March 1.

He said: “Local Enterprise Week will be entirely online this year, with over 200 events taking place. We’ve all had to do things a little differently because of the pandemic and I’ve no doubt that those participating will find this year’s week just as useful and interesting.

“I know many businesses have really relied on their Local Enterprise Office for advice, training and financial help during these difficult few months. Local Enterprise Offices are the point of contact for many of the Government’s grants and training schemes, such as the new Green for Micro initiative, the Trading Online Voucher Scheme and the Lean programme. Local Enterprise Week is the perfect opportunity to have a look at what help is available and find what works best for your business.”

Anthony Fitzgerald Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Tipperary said: “Small businesses throughout Tipperary are being severely impacted by Covid-19 restrictions and many haven’t been able to trade fully since last year. That’s why initiatives like Local Enterprise Week are more important than ever as they showcase all the supports that are available to small businesses and start-ups now. As well as the ten ‘Spotlight’ events, we are offering a full programme of events over the five days of Local Enterprise Week. Our advice to all local businesses and to those with a business idea, is to have a look at the events taking place by visiting LocalEnterprise.ie /Tipperary and to book early.”

The ten Spotlight events taking place during Local Enterprise Week are:

'Benefits of Green for your Business – Launching Green for Micro’ on Monday, March 1 at 9.30am (open to all businesses across the country and organised by Local Enterprise Office Dublin City).

‘SpringBack & Step Forward: Building Leadership & Resilience’ on Monday, March 1 at 11am (open to all businesses across the country and organised by Local Enterprise Office Donegal).

‘Building The New’ featuring start-ups and innovators on Tuesday, March 2 at 10am (open to all businesses across the country and organised by Local Enterprise Office Galway).

‘Growing Lean: One Small Step or One Giant Leap, Getting Started with Lean’ on Tuesday, March 2 at 2pm (open to all businesses across the country and organised by Local Enterprise Office Kildare).

‘AgriTech Revolution in Farming and Food’ on Wednesday, March 3 at 9.30am (open to all businesses across the country and organised by Local Enterprise Office South Cork).

‘Creative Connections: Enabling your B-2-B Online Opportunities’ on Wednesday, March 3 at 2pm (open to all businesses across the country and organised by Local Enterprise Office Carlow)

‘Engage for Growth with David Meade’ on Thursday, March 4 at 10am (open to all businesses across the country and organised by Local Enterprise Office Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown).

‘S.M.A.R.Tech for StartUps’ on Thursday, March 4 at 4pm (open to all businesses across the country and organised by Local Enterprise Office Clare).

‘Masterclass: Health checking your business for its forward journey’ on Thursday, March 4 at 7pm (open to all businesses across the country and organised by Local Enterprise Office Wexford).

‘Trading Online Voucher Information Webinar’ on Friday, March 5 at 9.30am (open to all businesses across the country and organised by Local Enterprise Office Fingal).

Details for events taking place for Local Enterprise Week, from March 1 to 5, are available at LocalEnterprise.ie/ Tipperary.

Local Enterprise Week is an annual initiative from the Local Enterprise Offices and supported by Enterprise Ireland, local authorities and the Government of Ireland.