Cooldine Construction Ltd: Building your future

Cooldine Construction Ltd is a family owned construction company based in Horse & Jockey, Co. Tipperary.

Benny O’Dwyer, as a qualified carpenter established Cooldine in 1993 and has been building new houses in Tipperary for nearly 30 years.

Benny’s sons Brian and David have been working in the company since their early days.

Brian choosing carpentry for his profession while David chose to study Structural Engineering. Today Benny heads up the quotations department, Brian works as a Site Foreman with operations overseen by David the Construction and Contracts Manager.

Cooldine has a large support team with an Office Manager, Project Engineer and a group of very skilled carpenters and site operatives.

In recent years the building regulations have been transformed, better quality materials are on the market and technology in the home has made huge leaps forward. We have worked with many different professionals and on many different designs and styles of buildings.

We have gained a huge range of experience and knowledge and as we go forward, the staff at Cooldine are able to apply that knowledge and understanding to better serve all of our clients.

We believe every successful project is built on good communication and mutual respect. We pride ourselves on how we develop excellent relationships with our clients.

We work closely with them throughout the project, hold regular on-site meetings to assess progress, plan ahead and listen to any queries or concerns.

We understand the importance of the finishing touch in a modern home. Attention to detail is vital and for this reason we only use the best quality Tradesmen and Sub-Contractors.

As a team, we believe we are only as good as our last performance. We want our knowledge and understanding of our work to create beautiful homes that will last a lifetime.

Building a home is a very personal and emotional journey for homeowners and we understand that. Together there will be much to do. In addition to organising and managing the project, Cooldine will ensure compliance with all of the new and revised building regulations, enforce best-practice guidelines with our tradespeople and establish a safe system of work for all.

When complete we will issue a full package of handover documents, a set of keys and a knowledge that we are just a phone call away if you need any help.

With the experience of the Cooldine Construction team working alongside your passion and enthusiasm for your project, together we can deliver a fantastic home serving your needs for many years to come.

Cooldine Construction don’t just build houses, we create homes that our clients love and we love doing it.

For a free, no-obligation quotation give us a call today so we can get to work on building your future.

Cooldine Construction

Horse & Jockey,

Thurles,

Co.Tipperary

(0504) 44057

info@cooldine.ie