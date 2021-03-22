Sponsored Content: Stakelums Hardware are hiring
Stakelums Home & Hardware are looking for candidates to fill two sales positions currently available.
Sales assistant -Expert Electrical
Full time position - 39 hours per week. The ideal candidate will have experience with customers in hospitality, tourism and retail sectors.
• Previous experience of household electrical appliances would be an advantage.
• Applicant must have a good attitude, a willingness to learn and be a good team player.
• Must be able to work on their own initiative, have excellent interpersonal skills and a warm, welcoming manner.
Sales assistant - Bathrooms, Tiles & Stoves Showroom
Full time position - 39 hours per week. Experience with customers in hospitality.
• Experience with customers in hospitality, tourism and retail sectors.
• Previous experience of sales of bathrooms, tiles & plumbing would be an advantage.
• Applicant must have a good attitude, a willingness to learn and be a good team player.
• Must be able to work on their own initiative, have excellent interpersonal skills and a warm, welcoming manner.
Closing date for applications is Monday, March 28, 2021. Apply by emailing your CV and cover letter to hr@stakelums.ie
