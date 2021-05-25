142 vacant local authority homes to be refurbished and re-let in Tipperary

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the news that 142 Local Authority homes across Tipperary will be refurbished and re-let by the Council in this year.



Building on the success of last year’s record investment in the Voids Programme, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage will cover the cost of up to €11,000 per property for the refurbishment of standard vacant properties.



Deputy Michael Lowry

‘It is recognised that a small number of vacant homes require significant investment to bring them back into use, in in these cases Local Authorities can recoup an average of €50,000 per property for up to 10% of their vacant stock. There are 14 such properties in Tipperary’ says Deputy Lowry.



‘The 13-week construction sector shut-down has had a significant impact on housing delivery targets. The refurbishment and re-letting of vacant social housing stock is vitally important in this regard.



‘The programme will also lead to an added economic benefit with further employment generated for local builders, carpenters, painters, plumbers, electricians etc.



‘Local authorities are being urged to refurbish and re-let their homes to those on the Social Housing waiting list and those experiencing homelessness as soon as possible.



Local Authorities will also fund vacant stock from their own resources so the actual number of properties to be brought back into may, in some areas, actually be higher’

