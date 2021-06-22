Independent Regional Group members secure commitment from Tánaiste for ‘Buy Local Campaign’ – Lowry

Deputy Michael Lowry and the other members of the Independent Regional Group of TD’s met with the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Mr. Leo Varadkar this week to further discuss supporting Irish local businesses.



The Group highlighted the need to encourage consumers to support Irish businesses as society begins to reopen.



“We had a productive and frank engagement with the Tánaiste where he agreed to relaunch the ‘Look for Local’ Campaign in early July. There are 4,500 small and medium sized businesses listed on the ‘Look for Local’ website from the November 2020 campaign’ says Deputy Lowry.



The Tánaiste also gave his commitment to have a more coordinated approach with community organisations and local businesses on foot of the meeting, which is very welcome news for them.



The Regional Group of TDs note that 2020 and the first half of 2021 has been extremely challenging for businesses in Ireland, especially for our micro, small and medium enterprises.



Deputy Lowry says “Our communities and our economy have suffered hugely since the start of the pandemic and we must do all we can to support Irish businesses to help them develop and grow as the economy gets moving again. Every €10 spent equates to a €40 benefit to the local community”



Regional Group members also raised concerns regarding misleading food labelling and the necessity to enforce the proper labelling of food products in line with new regulations to clearly state the correct country of origin of products.



The Tánaiste has agreed to raise this matter with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and Bord Bia and he will engage further with the Regional Group members shortly.