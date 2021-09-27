Search

27/09/2021

Tipperary communities mobilise on energy upgrades for homes and business

Higher growth in Kildare business energy use

File Photo

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

 A very well-attended meeting was held in Ballingarry Community Centre on Tuesday night of last week about energy upgrades for home and business.

A community energy survey form was handed out to all who attended. This interest form will help your local energy team and Energy Communities Tipperary Co-operative (ECTC) to assess your eligibility to take part in the scheme. A similar meeting was also held in Littleton on Thursday night. This “Community-led Just Transition North Tipperary” Project is a collaboration between Ballingarry (Thurles) Community Development CLG, Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative CLG and Littleton Development Association CLG. For further information, for Ballingarry please contact: Anita Hennebry – ahennebry@energycommunitiestipp.ie.  For Moycarkey-Borris/Littleton contact: Imelda Goldsboro – igoldsboro@energycommunitiestipp.ie. The Project aims to mobilize community-led energy efficiency in communities affected by Peat Plant Closure. This will lead to Healthier Warmer Homes, Save Money, Benefit the Community, Create Jobs and Take steps to Tackle Climate Change. Grants available for: Attic insulation / Wall insulation / Floor insulation / Windows & doors / Heat pumps and Wood-burning stoves. The Survey will identify what your home could be losing in heat.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media