Tipperary communities mobilise on energy upgrades for homes and business

File Photo
A very well-attended meeting was held in Ballingarry Community Centre on Tuesday night of last week about energy upgrades for home and business.
A community energy survey form was handed out to all who attended. This interest form will help your local energy team and Energy Communities Tipperary Co-operative (ECTC) to assess your eligibility to take part in the scheme. A similar meeting was also held in Littleton on Thursday night. This “Community-led Just Transition North Tipperary” Project is a collaboration between Ballingarry (Thurles) Community Development CLG, Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative CLG and Littleton Development Association CLG. For further information, for Ballingarry please contact: Anita Hennebry – ahennebry@energycommunitiestipp.ie. For Moycarkey-Borris/Littleton contact: Imelda Goldsboro – igoldsboro@energycommunitiestipp.ie. The Project aims to mobilize community-led energy efficiency in communities affected by Peat Plant Closure. This will lead to Healthier Warmer Homes, Save Money, Benefit the Community, Create Jobs and Take steps to Tackle Climate Change. Grants available for: Attic insulation / Wall insulation / Floor insulation / Windows & doors / Heat pumps and Wood-burning stoves. The Survey will identify what your home could be losing in heat.
