New Local Business Promotion Series kicks off in The Nationalist and Tipperary Star

The Local Business Promotion Series will be published each week in the Tipperary Star and The Nationalist and aims to give a voice to all local businesses in county Tipperary.

Local business has been hit exceptionally hard in recent years and this series hopes to promote all the great businesses in the Premier County.

It will feature all the details that make a local business unique including: the background to the business, the products and services they supply and all the details relating to the daily operation of the business, such as its location and opening hours.

This series has been developed and is being undertaken by myself, John O’Heney, I am a local teacher and Peace Commissioner here in county Tipperary.

I am delighted to support local business and here’s the first part of the series:



A very warm welcome to Tipperary Town’s newest Optometrist, Ms Grace Durkin. Grace takes over the running of Michael Fitzgerald’s popular practice on Church Street.

Grace, who is originally from Clonmel, developed a keen interest in becoming an optician while in school when she needed help with her own eyesight.



This initial interest persuaded her to undertake a Degree in Optometry at Technological University Dublin (DIT) and she has spent the last five years working as an optician in Cork city, before relocating back to her native Tipperary.

Grace and her team provide eye exams, colour vision tests, reports for driving, and they specialise in the repairing and dispensing of glasses, contact lenses and health checks.

Grace has taken over Michael Fitzgerald’s database of clients and has now started to develop her own relationship with the people of Tipperary Town and its surrounds.

Michael was a very popular business man in the town for over 40 years and he was ably assisted by his wife Elish and also by his long term employee Marie Byrnes.

Both Elish and Marie will continue to work in the business, which will be of huge help to Grace as she begins life here in Tipperary Town.

The opening hours of the business are:

Monday to Friday: 9.30am - 6pm.

Wednesday: Closed

Saturday: 9.30am - 4pm.

You can also find Grace on Facebook: Fitzgerald Opticians Tipperary Town.