29 Mar 2022

County Tipperary Chamber to host manufacturing event at leading horticulture firm

SAP Nurseries in Cahir will display its seed to shelf manufacturing process

SAP Nurseries

SAP Nurseries in Cahir grows and distributes plants, shrubs and hedging for some of Ireland's biggest retail businesses, in what's termed contract growing

29 Mar 2022 3:30 PM

County Tipperary Chamber is inviting anybody involved in business to join its current membership at a special manufacturing and networking event in Cahir, taking in a tour of industry-leading Irish horticulture firm SAP Nurseries.

Sponsored by County Tipperary Skillnet, this event on Wednesday May 4 will start with a tour of SAP Nurseries at Garnavilla, Cahir, to discover more about their seed to shelf manufacturing process, before then being invited to a business networking event at the nearby Cahir House Hotel.

The manufacturing event starts at 10am, with members and non-members of County Tipperary Chamber invited to book their tickets in advance on the County Tipperary Chamber website. (Link - https://www. countytipperarychamber.com/ store/p52/Manufacturing_ Networking_Event.html).

SAP Nurseries in Cahir grows and distributes plants, shrubs and hedging for some of Ireland’s biggest retail businesses, in what’s termed contract growing. Those attending this manufacturing event will be able to witness their process at one of their busiest times of the year.

The CEO of County Tipperary Chamber, Michelle Aylward, says it’s a great opportunity for people to see the manufacturing and production process that SAP Nurseries owner John Walsh and his family have developed.

“In Tipperary, we have so much to offer in terms of enterprise, right from our pharmaceuticals to our SMEs, and it’s all about learning. And if somebody comes along they might learn something from John in terms of how he’s potting, how he’s doing his labelling or how he runs his distribution. And somebody might be able to offer John some advice too.

“It’s always about communicating with each other and trying to better ourselves in terms of how we’re running our own businesses.”

