12 Apr 2022

Councillor Shane Lee promotes fully serviced Roscrea Business and Technology Park

The site at Benamore has enormous potential, says Cllr Lee

The IDA is being encouraged to invest in the Benamore site, Roscrea

Independent Tipperary County Councillor, Shane Lee - a member of the Lowry Team - is continuing to urge the IDA to encourage businesses to locate at the Business and Technology Park located at Benamore on the outskirts of Roscrea. This fully serviced Park is in a prime location in the heart of Ireland, but it needs to be actively marketed by the IDA in order to make businesses and industry aware of what it has to offer, says Cllr. Lee.

Cllr. Lee has engaged with officials at Tipperary County Council on this matter on a number of occasions and has been informed that last week the Council’s Head of Enterprise met with the IDA at the Benamore site.

Cllr Shane Lee

The lack of progress in attracting industry to the site was discussed with a commitment made by both the Council and the IDA to meet again in May with a view to progressing one site at Benamore in 2022/2023.

"I will be following this closely." says Cllr. Lee,. "the site at Benamore has enormous potential and, as has happened in other areas, if one industry or business chooses to locate there, others will undoubtedly follow.

"I am also speaking with the Council to promote an invitation to the IDA to attend a meeting of the Council, which will provide an opportunity to further promote the Benamore site," he said. 

