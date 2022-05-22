Search

22 May 2022

Tipperary businesses, communities and individuals urged to enter the SEAI Energy Awards 2022

Awards which showcase excellence in all aspects of sustainable energy now open for entries

SEAI online event for county Longford businesses and community organisations

Tipperary businesses, communities and individuals urged to enter the SEAI Energy Awards 2022

Reporter:

news reporter

22 May 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Energy Awards are now open for entries from individuals and organisations who are excelling in energy efficiency and renewable energy. SEAI is calling on communities, businesses, individuals, and organisations all across Ireland who are accelerating away from fossil fuels and taking advantage of innovative energy solutions to enter.

The SEAI Energy Awards will showcase these achievements and inspire others to do the same.

Speaking on the launch of the Awards, Fergus Sharkey, Head of Business with SEAI said: “The SEAI Energy Awards continue to set the benchmark in energy best practice as exciting and innovative sustainable energy solutions and practices emerge. We know that there are already communities, businesses, individuals, and organisations that are leading the way and setting out the path for the rest of society to follow. These awards shine a light on their achievements and inspire others to act.

If you believe that you, your community, or your organisation is among these leaders I strongly encourage you to enter the SEAI Energy Awards 2022 so we can recognise your achievements. It’s only when we share this inspirational work with others, do we realise what is truly possible in decarbonising Ireland.”

Entrants can choose from eleven Award categories: Large Business; Small and Medium Business; Leadership in the Public Sector: Inspirational Energy Community; Energy in Buildings; Innovative Deployment of Renewable Energy; Energy Team/ Energy Manager of the Year and Young Energy Champion and Excellence in Energy Research and Innovation which comes with a €10,000 Bursary Prize.

Two new categories have been added this year: Residential Energy Upgrades - for those who design and/or deliver energy upgrades to existing homes to achieve user-centred low-carbon homes; and Transport - for organisations or initiatives which have demonstrated leadership in decarbonising transport.

People can get more information on the competition and enter the Awards online at www.seai.ie/energyawards. Entries are open until June 17th, 2022. Winners will be announced at a lunch event to celebrate their achievements in Dublin in October.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media