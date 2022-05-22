Tipperary businesses, communities and individuals urged to enter the SEAI Energy Awards 2022

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Energy Awards are now open for entries from individuals and organisations who are excelling in energy efficiency and renewable energy. SEAI is calling on communities, businesses, individuals, and organisations all across Ireland who are accelerating away from fossil fuels and taking advantage of innovative energy solutions to enter.

The SEAI Energy Awards will showcase these achievements and inspire others to do the same.

Speaking on the launch of the Awards, Fergus Sharkey, Head of Business with SEAI said: “The SEAI Energy Awards continue to set the benchmark in energy best practice as exciting and innovative sustainable energy solutions and practices emerge. We know that there are already communities, businesses, individuals, and organisations that are leading the way and setting out the path for the rest of society to follow. These awards shine a light on their achievements and inspire others to act.

If you believe that you, your community, or your organisation is among these leaders I strongly encourage you to enter the SEAI Energy Awards 2022 so we can recognise your achievements. It’s only when we share this inspirational work with others, do we realise what is truly possible in decarbonising Ireland.”

Entrants can choose from eleven Award categories: Large Business; Small and Medium Business; Leadership in the Public Sector: Inspirational Energy Community; Energy in Buildings; Innovative Deployment of Renewable Energy; Energy Team/ Energy Manager of the Year and Young Energy Champion and Excellence in Energy Research and Innovation which comes with a €10,000 Bursary Prize.

Two new categories have been added this year: Residential Energy Upgrades - for those who design and/or deliver energy upgrades to existing homes to achieve user-centred low-carbon homes; and Transport - for organisations or initiatives which have demonstrated leadership in decarbonising transport.

People can get more information on the competition and enter the Awards online at www.seai.ie/energyawards. Entries are open until June 17th, 2022. Winners will be announced at a lunch event to celebrate their achievements in Dublin in October.