New Renault and Dacia Dealer for South Tipperary

Renault Group Ireland is delighted to announce the appointment of Kevin O’Leary Clonmel as the new Renault and Dacia main dealership for South Tipperary.

Kevin O’Leary Group is one of Ireland’s most established motor groups, founded in 1963, with dealerships in Bandon, Cork City and Clonmel.

From June, Kevin O’Leary Clonmel will offer customers in South Tipperary the opportunity to view and test drive the full range of Renault and Dacia cars, which includes All-New Renault Arkana, the Irish Car of the Year Irish Medium Crossover/SUV of the Year and the much in demand All-New Dacia Jogger 7-seater. Renault’s full van range will also be available at the Clonmel dealership which will also offer servicing and parts facilities.

Paddy Magee, Country Operations Director of Renault Group Ireland: “We are delighted at Renault Group to have Kevin O’Leary Clonmel on board. The business has been built on excellent customer service and we look forward to working together to represent the award-winning Renault and Dacia brands in South Tipperary”.

Kevin O’Leary, Group Director: “Becoming business partners with Renault Group Ireland is an exciting step for our group. It is great news for customers in South Tipperary and the surrounding areas, and also for our staff in Clonmel.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to our showroom to view and experience the excellent Renault and Dacia range of passenger vehicles, along with the top-selling commercial range and of course, all existing Renault and Dacia drivers to our aftersales facility. We will be in business 60 years in 2023, and we are proud to employ over 150 people and will now grow our team in Clonmel to take advantage of this exciting opportunity”.

To check out open positions see www.kevinoleary.ie