Just under half of Tipperary businesses believe they may go cashless over the next decade 

BOI Payment Acceptance (BOIPA), a leading provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, recent global survey assessed people’s attitude and behaviours towards different payment methods. On average, the survey found Ireland to be a more cashless society compared to 13 other countries participating in the survey.

BOIPA's annual SME Insight survey also found that businesses are split on the possibility of going fully cashless in the next ten years.

Irish businesses divided on whether they will become cashless in the next decade with Dublin (55%) and Galway (51%) businesses ahead of the trend and Donegal businesses an outlier (36%) to the national average of 47%. Exactly half of businesses in Wicklow believe it is a real possibility.



Tipperary, along with Kildare, Waterford, and Carlow (48%) scored above the national average.

Irish shoppers are more likely to choose electronic methods of payment with 63% of shoppers preferring to use cashless payments when shopping in-store, higher than other countries surveyed.



The popularity of paying through wearable devices continues to rise with almost two thirds of Irish people surveyed having used mobile wallets to make in-store payments.



Irish people perceive businesses where cashless payments are available as more modern and customer-centric.

Irish people are using internet and mobile banking more than people in other countries.



“The technological advancements within Irish banking and financial services has been matched by merchant and consumer appetite for digital payment solutions that make day-to-day transactions simpler and more convenient,” reflected BOIPA managing director Conor Quirke.

Irish businesses divided on going cashless with Tipperary business just above the national average in their belief that they may transition to being fully cashless.

The general increase in cashless payments over cash transactions is viewed positively by almost two thirds of businesses nationally. This has left Irish businesses finely split over whether they expect to become fully cashless in the next ten years, with 47% believing this is now a distinct possibility.

Tipperary, along with Kildare, Waterford, and Carlow (48%) scored above the national average. The counties most confident of this transition are Galway (51%) and Dublin (55%). Laois and Limerick (49%) are just below Wicklow where half of businesses felt they might transition away from cash fully at some point over the next ten years.

At the other end of the scale, Donegal businesses were the least optimistic with only 36% believing it to be possibility. Similarly, just over 40% of businesses in Kerry, Cavan and Louth also felt that they could go cashless in the next ten years.

Irish consumers lead the charge as adopters of cashless payment alternatives

While recent data has demonstrated that accelerated payment habits during the Covid-19 pandemic have stuck, we now see how Ireland has progressed to being a leading adopter of cash alternatives compared to other counties. Cashless payments are the preferred method of payment for shopping offline across all countries surveyed at 55%. However, the preference in Ireland is higher at 63%.

Irish consumers are more inclined to pay by card, digital wallet or online across a range of situations including grocery shopping, eating out, at the fuel pump, at public institutions and for entertainment.

The availability of card and contactless facilities also impact consumers perception of businesses with people living in Ireland perceiving businesses with card and/or online payment options as being more modern (82%) and customer-centric (74%).

Only 3% of people surveyed do not use card or digital payments in any situation. This is half the average across the other countries surveyed (6%).

Rise of digital wallet usage

The popularity of digital wallets and wearable devices to make payments continues to rise with Irish consumers. 65% of people surveyed now use mobile wallets with 38% of those using this method of payment several times a day. 67% are using virtual wallets for online spend with 24% using this option several times a day.

A further 15% of participants who do not yet use virtual or mobile wallets claimed that they intend to use them in the near future.

Mobile and Internet Banking most popular in Ireland

The survey also shows Irish people’s uptake of digital payments also translates into higher digital engagement with banking services with mobile and internet banking more popular in Ireland. Almost 74% of bank customers use mobile banking 2-3 times a month with 27% using it once a day.

