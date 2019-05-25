Fine Gael look set to win four seats in Cashel-Tipperary as Fitzgerald to top the poll

Outgoing municipal council chairman Michael Fitzgerald has received a huge personal vote in Cashel-Tipperary where Fine Gael look set to win four seats.

However Sinn Fein's Martin Browne could be in a fight to retain his seat as he trails his running mate Tony Black after the final tally.

Michael Fitzgerald took 25.3% of the vote while the next highest was Fianna Fail's Roger Kennedy with 12.2%.

Then came the other three FG candidates - newcomer Declan Burgess with 11.4%, Mary Hanna Hourigan with 10.4% and John Crosse with 8.5%.

Then it's Sinn Fein's Tony Black with 6.2% followed by his party colleague and sitting councillor Martin Browne on 5.8% - the same figure as Fianna Fail's Jacqui Finnan.

The best of the March4Tipp candidates was AnneMarie Ryan (Shiner) at 4.8%.

Apart from Fitzgerald's poll topping, the big story in Cashel-Tipperary is the showing of first time candidate Declan Burgess who seems to have swept up a huge portion of former councillor Tom Wood's vote.