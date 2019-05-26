Tipperary Person of the Year Peter Ryan elected to Tipperary County Council in Thurles electoral area

Tipperary Person of the Year and Irish paralympian Peter Ryan has been elected to Tipperary County Council amid tumultuous scenes.

The Fine Gael was elected on the fifth count. Also elected is former County Council chairman Seamus Hanafin FF.

Ryan was a promising hurler when his career was cut short by blindness but he then turned his attention to cycling and has enjoyed remarkable success. He is hoping to compete for Ireland in the Tokyo Paralympics.

His election was greeted with sustained cheering and applause at the Thurles count centre and there is now speculation that Ryan's political may be moving on to a national stage in the future.

Earlier this year he was honoured by the Tipperary Association Dublin with the Tipperary Person of the Year award