Proud day as Patrick O’Halloran opens new clay shooting facility in County Tipperary

There was a great sense of community pride in Ardfinnan recently with the official opening of the new clay shooting and training grounds.

A sincere thank you to the Officers and Committee of Ardfinnan/ Ballybacon/ Grange/ Newcastle Gun Club for inviting the club’s oldest member namely Patrick O' Halloran (93) of St Finnan’s Avenue, Ardfinnan to cut the ribbon for the opening of their new clay shooting and training grounds on Sunday, August 25.

Patrick and his family are conscious of the great honour the gun club afforded him. The event was held in the middle of the Knockmealdown mountains on what was a stunning day. It was a day when everyone present dipped in to their treasure trove of memories particularly in respect of dear friends who are no longer with us.

Well done to one and all for making the day both special and memorable!