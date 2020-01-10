Young County Tipperary students win trip to Mitchelstown Caves

In the recent ‘Scare in Cahir 2019 Art Competition’ Third Class pupils of Our Lady of Mercy Girls NS were the lucky winners.

The girls were the winners of a class trip to Mitchelstown Caves for their efforts with their entries submitted to the Scare in Cahir art competition. Well done to all the girls!

The delighted pupils were presented with their prize by Aoife Wade and Cllr Andy Moloney Committee Members of ‘Friends of the Playground Cahir’ and Aoife Wade at Our Lady of Mercy Girls NS recently and posed for a picture to mark the occasion along with their proud teacher Ms. O’Sullivan and Principal Mrs. Carroll.

‘Friends of the Playground Cahir’ is a Community group established to ensure Cahir playground is open and accessible to all children. Fundraising is ongoing with plans to upgrade the current playground. Further details are available on the Facebook page: Friends of the Playground Cahir.