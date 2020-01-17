Tipperary school win Munster camogie title - great joy for Cahir's Coláiste girls

MUNSTER JUNIOR ‘D’ CAMOGIE FINAL

COLAISTE DUN IASCAIGH CAHIRE 5-11

BALLINCOLLIG COMMUNITY SCHOOL 1-10

Cahir’s Coláiste Dun Iascaigh got off to a great start, leading by 1-3 to 0-1 after 10 minutes. At half-time Cahir had only stretched their lead to six points but it was in the second half that Cahir totally dominated. Two goals from Kacey Meehan and another from Katie O’Connor helped to seal the Munster Junior D crown.

Team: Abbie Noonan, Caoimhe O’Mahoney, Danielle Whelan, Hannah O’Gorman, Ava Caplice, Leah Caplice, Rebecca Bourke, Niamh Costigan, Katie O’Connor, Aisling Ryan, Emily Coffey, Leah Flannery, Kacey Meehan, Molly Purcell.

A strong second half display for the Cahir side saw them blitz the Cork school with four second half goals. Colaiste Cahir had a super display from Niamh Costigan.