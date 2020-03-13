Gardai organise property marking day at Co. Tipperary mart 

Householders, farmers and businesses will have an opportunity in Cahir next week to get their property marked to make it easily identifiable in the event it is stolen.

A property marking day run by An Garda Siochana will take place at Cahir Mart on Saturday, March 21 starting at 10am and concluding at 4am.Members of the public are invited to bring along any property ranging from trailers and machinery to tools and lawnmowers to be individually marked by a property marking machine.

Sgt. Ray Moloney of Cahir Garda Station requested people wishing to get property marked to bring their Eircode with them to the open day.