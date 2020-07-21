Cahir Park win to give themselves Tipperary Premier League survival chance

CAHIR PARK 2 CLONMEL CELTIC 0

After struggling for much of the early part of the season, Cahir Park took a huge step towards preserving their Premier League status when they moved out of the bottom zone with a win against already relegated Clonmel Celtic.

The Park were the better team for long periods of the game and saw two chances to open the scoring in the first half denied by the crossbar when Shane Murphy and Rhys Bryon’s efforts were denied.

But they eventually wore down their opponents and finally took the lead with a tap in by Kenny Cunningham who got himself on the end of a Darragh Conway cross.

This took the pressure off the home side and they assured themselves of the win when they doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Byron was failed and his strike partner Shane Murphy slammed home the penalty.

They now face two huge games in the following seven days but the light at the end of this years tunnel is shining a little bit brighter now.