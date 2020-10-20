Be careful when passing by Burncourt - 20 scarecrows have arrived

The Scarecrows have arrived

Though Burncourt’s Pumpkin Festival has to be downscaled this year, that did not deter the creativity and the Scarecrows have arrived. When we asked for people to be extra creative this year and really add some life to the village, well did they respond.

At least twenty scarecrows descended on the village over the weekend and people made some effort. There are promises or is that threats of some more. There is still room for others as social distancing doesn’t apply to these creatures.

There are some outdoor lights on the way so Halloween is still happening in Burncourt. Thanks to all for such great community spirit.