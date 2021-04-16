Cahir Community Gardaí ready to help people register online for Covid-19 vaccine

Cahir Community Gardaí are available to give a helping hand to anyone who has difficulty with registering for their Covid-19 vaccine online.

Garda Sgt Ray Moloney of Cahir Community Gardaí encouraged anyone encountering difficulties with registering for the vaccine to contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7445630.

"Just leave your name and number and we will contact you," he said.

An online registration system for vaccinations for those aged 65-69 opened yesterday.

Registration went live on the HSE website at 10am yesterday with those aged 69 invited to register yesterday (Thursday). Registration for those aged 68 opened today (Friday) with 67-year-olds called up to register tomorrow and so one.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said people can register for their vaccine using their PPS number and Eircode and can expect to be called for vaccinations from next week.

The vaccine that will be administered to those who register will be AstraZeneca as it has been deemed safe to use for this age category.

“To avoid delays when we open registrations, we are asking people to register by age on specific days initially,” the HSE said.

The HSE said that there is no hurry, and that “registering first does not mean a person will get vaccinated first.”

“Registration days are being staggered in this way to ensure we can provide good support to people using the system or calling our phone service.”