Sadness at death of Bridget Howard, Clogheen and County Leitrim

Sympathy

The death occurred of Bridget Howard (nee Smith) late of Ballyboy, Clogheen and Aughavas, County Leitrim. We extend our sympathy to her son James, Aughavas, County Leitrim, daughter Sharon, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Rob, brother Danny, sisters Elizabeth, Hannah and Teresa, grandchildren, extended family relatives and friends. Bridget’s funeral Mass was held in Ballylooby on Tuesday April 13 followed by private cremation.

Sympathy is also extended to the family and relatives of Mary Kennedy, Newcastle who passed away on April 15.

Ballylooby/Castlegrace Development Lotto

Lotto results from April 13, 2021. No Jackpot winner this week.

Numbers drawn 1, 10, 15 & 24. Four match 3 winners: Paul Mullins, Jim Sheehan, Marie Reidy and Mary B Cashman.

Next week’s jackpot €2,700.

Thanks for your continued support. Tickets available from Murphy Fuels, Parsons Green, Browne’s XL and Clubforce.com-Ballylooby/ Castlegrace GAA.

The club extend their thanks for your continued support.