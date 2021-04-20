Tomorrow (Wednesday) is final chance to avail of walk-in Covid-19 test centre in Cahir

A total of 259 people attended the temporary “walk-in” Covid-19 test centre in Cahir in the first three days it operated following its opening, according to the HSE.

The test centre, where no prior appointment is required, opened at Cahir Primary Care Centre on Cahir’s Cashel Road last Saturday morning and tomorrow (Wednesday, April 21) is it's final day of operation.

A HSE South East Community Health Care spokesperson said 97 people were tested at the walk-in centre on Saturday, 93 were tested there on Sunday and 69 were tested there on Monday.

The centre is open from 11am to 7pm daily through to this Wednesday, April 21 inclusive.

A HSE spokesman said the test centre can be accessed by any resident within 20-25 kilometres of Cahir including Cashel, Clonmel and Tipperary Town.

The walk-in test centres are being established as part of the HSE’s enhanced Covid-19 testing for local communities to allow further identification and understanding of any Covid-19 variants of concern in communities.

You should use this free, walk-in Covid-19 testing service if you are:

1. Aged 16 years and over

2. Do not have symptoms of Covid-19 but would like to be tested

3. Have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months

You must bring a photo ID and provide the HSE with a mobile phone number so you can be contacted with your test results. Up to date information on the location and opening times of Covid-19 walk-in test centres is available at: Covid-19 walk-in test centres - HSE.ie