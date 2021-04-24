Sadness in Clogheen with the passing of three well-known locals

There has been widespread sadness in Clogheen and surrounding countryside with the recent deaths of three well-known people with connections to the area.

Bridget Howard (nee Smith)

The death occurred recently of Bridget Howard after a long illness. Bridget was a native of Clogheen and lived in Ballyboy West for many years.

She was predeceased by her husbands Arthur and Ron, her sisters Kitty, Mary and Eileen, brothers Tom, Patrick and Davy.

Bridget was in the Lough Emil Private nursing home Mohill Co Leitrim where She passed to her internal reward.

She is survived by her son James who lives in County Leitrim, daughter Sharon, brother Danny (Burncourt), sisters Elizabeth, Hannah and Teresa and all her extended family.

Her funeral mass took place in Ballylooby church on Tuesday last followed by cremation in County Cavan. May her kind and gentle soul rest in peace.

Graham Scott R.I.P.

The death occurred recently of Graham Scott, Mount Anglesby, Clogheen, after a short illness. He is survived by his wife Pauline (nee Griffin, Clogheen), his son Neville, his brother Alan and all his extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Billy Tyrrell R.I.P.

The death took place on Saturday last of Billy Tyrrell, 30 St Finnans Avenue, Ardfinnan and formerly of Barrack Hill Clogheen. Billy worked in Clogheen Chemist for many years under the stewardship of Nora C. Dowling.

Billy was predeceased by his brothers Gerard and Michael, sister Mary.

He is survived by his wife Marie, brothers Francis and Gerry, step brothers and step sisters, nephews and nieces and all his extended family and his many friends.

Following requiem mass on Tuesday in Ardfinnan, his remains were interned in St Finnan’s Cemetery.

May his kind and gentle soul rest in peace.