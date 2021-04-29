Cahir secondary school student wins Boston Scientific STEM prize



Transition Year students recently took part in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) outreach programme with Boston Scientific Clonmel, using their time learning online to find out more about what happens in real life jobs in the Science and Engineering world.

Over five weeks, students had lessons on design and innovation, team building and project management and found out how companies like Boston Scientific can help protect the environment.

The series of online tutorials were presented by members of the Boston Scientific STEM team, who hold a variety of roles in the company.

A special thank you from Coláiste Dún Iascaigh goes to Alistair Vickers who liaised with our students online each week. As a clever adaptation to the online learning world we found ourselves in this spring, an online quiz was held to choose a winner of the Boston Scientific STEM prize.

Our winner was Katelyn Cunningham. Well done Katelyn! Alistair travelled to the school last Wednesday to present her with a voucher and some Boston Scientific goodies.