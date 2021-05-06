Cahir Castle Courtyards have reopened and free admission too!

We are so delighted to announce that the courtyards of Cahir Castle have reopened since Saturday, May 1 in adherence with current Government guidelines.

There is FREE ADMISSION to the courtyards but the buildings will remain closed until further notice.

The guides will be happy to assist you and to answer any questions you might have about the castle. We want to reassure everyone that the site will be reopened in the safest way possible for both our visitors and staff, so please note the following:

Access to courtyards only, one-way system in operation, visitor numbers will be restricted, social distancing applies, self-guided, no toilets available. Open daily from 9.30am – 5.30pm with last admission at 5.00pm. Thank you and we look forward to meeting you all soon.