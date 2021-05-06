Safety issues - New Inn wants a new path

NEW INN FOOTPATH

At this month’s meeting of Tipp-Cahir -Cashel municipal council, councillor Andy Moloney has asked that the council investigate the possibility of a path between the Co-op and the village.

This would remove the pinch point along the road that is part of a popular walking route around Loughkent and Newtown. It would also make it safer for cyclists using the road and people walking to and from the Co-op.

The council agreed to look for funding under the active travel fund to help bring the proposal to fruition. This is a dangerous part of the road as it gets very tight and would further enhance the village which has improved immensely in recent years and complement the great work that the Tidy Towns group are doing.