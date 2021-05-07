The Brian Borus are back with a clothes collection in Clogheen

Brian Borus Ladies Football and Camogie Club

Brian Borus Ladies Football and Camogie Club Clothing Collection in Fr. Sheehy’s GAA grounds. Drop off bags from 7pm to 8pm on Thursday, May 13 and Thursday, May 20. We appreciate your support. Please spread the word throughout the community.

It was great to be back on the pitch last Monday night week it was an extremely positive and fun experience for all our girls.

Thanks to all our coaches, volunteers and committee members who made this a safe return for all

Well done to our u10 players of the week Lexi and Teegan a great start to your first night back training