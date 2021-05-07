Thumbs up as GAA and camogie actions returns to Cahir GAA Club

Joker Draw – The Joker survives for another week! The Draw the Joker resumed on last Sunday night in the Park and we are grateful to all who supported our fundraiser. The Jackpot of €8,400 was not won, but the following won prizes; €100 Pat Power, €50 Tara Armitage, €50 David O’Gorman, €30 Oisin and Ciara and another €20 to the very lucky David O’Gorman.



Adult Training - Finally, there’s light at the end of the tunnel for our adult players who are scheduled to resume training next Tuesday night, May 10.

Last week saw major work carried out on the main field and after many years it has now been secured with new fencing and gates. The all weather goalmouths should be completed this week and the goalposts are painted and ready to be erected.



Juvenile News - It was great to see all the juveniles (4 to 17 year-olds) back at training last Tuesday night. Over 100 trained in GAA fields last Tuesday, all well spaced out and very well organised. New members are always welcome. All players should log onto www. foireann.ie to complete Return to Play and Health Questionnaire. There have been a few issues with the “Return to Play” regarding logging on, etc., we hope these will all be sorted in the coming weeks. Parents must also pay heed to protocol.

If you want to help in any capacity, Covid Officer, helping coaches at training or coaching itself, please contact a Team Manager or a Committee Member, Joe Cleary (Chairman) 086 1714461 or Charlotte Kirwan (Secretary) 086 3577838.

Once again welcome back to everyone, let’s hope this time the gates will remain open for good. One result of the closure is that all fields are in excellent condition with the grass cut weekly by Denny Whelan and Tommy Barrett.