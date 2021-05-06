It's fantastic to be back on the fairways at Cahir Park Golf Club

Return to Play

On Monday April 26, the front gate of Cahir Park Golf Club once again re-opened after nearly four months of another Covid-19 lockdown. It was great to see so many out and about and enjoying the weather and getting back to golf. The groundskeepers and volunteers have the course in top shape; hats off to them. Fingers crossed we will have many memorable days of golfing to look forward to this year here in the park.

Men’s Vice Captain’s Prize 2020

Although we concluded this competition last year, we never got an opportunity to present winner Luke Stack with his prize. Luke won a fabulous Cobra tour bag which was handed over to him in a socially distanced standing in front of the clubhouse during the week, from now Men’s Captain for 2021, Francis McCarthy.

Amen Corner Golf Simulator

The Amen Corner Golf Simulator at Cahir Park Golf Club is now open for pre-bookings. Get in early to avoid disappointment. Hundreds of courses are waiting to be played. Open 7 days a week, peak and off-peak rates are available. Contact 087-6179650 to make a booking.

Cahir Park Golf Club’s Lucky Dip

This week’s lucky dip winners were Michael Murphy, Jack Smyth and Frank English. The lucky dip will continue weekly.

For more information on the lucky dip contact the Pro Shop.

Club Lotto

Our first online lotto draw took place on Sunday, May 2nd. The numbers drawn were 24,6,19, 10. This week’s jackpot of €1000 was not won, but there were 4 Lucky Dip winners who will each receive €25. The winners were Susan Carey, George Gregory, Mary Lyons, and Kate Sheehy.

Aside from once-off tickets,5-week, 10-week, 25-week tickets are available, as well as an annual ticket. Online play is possible in a few simple steps. Go to www.cahirgolfclub.com and halfway down the home page click the “Play club lotto online now” button. Alternatively, visit the Pro Shop and they will get you entered.